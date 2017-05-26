Chicago Police, feds to announce results of targeted gang raids

As gang shootings and killings continue to make headlines in Chicago, Chicago Police on Friday morning will announce the results of an effort to crack down on the problem.

Police will share the results of a series of “precision gang raids” they carried out on the city’s South and Southwest sides along with federal authorities.

A press conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Dirksen Federal Building, 219 S. Dearborn St., according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with “Operation BunnyTrap,” which targeted gangs in the 8th, 9th, and 10th police districts.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.