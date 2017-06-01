CPD upping security at O’Hare, Midway in wake of Florida shooting

Chicago police have beefed up security at O'Hare and Midway international airports, following Friday's shootings in Florida. | Scott Olson, Getty Images

In response to a deadly mass shooting at a Florida airport Friday, the Chicago Police Department has increased its presence at Midway and O’Hare international airports.

“CPD is monitoring the situation in Fort Lauderdale in real time,” Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an emailed statement. “The offender is in police custody and there is no link or threat to the Chicagoland area. As is practice, CPD has increased security at both airports to ensure the safety of the traveling public.”

Guglielmi also urged travelers to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

“Travelers can expect to see additional officers walking in airport terminal areas as well as vehicular patrols in the Arrival and Departure areas,” he said. “Anyone who observes any suspicious activity should report it to airport personnel or police.”

Friday afternoon, a man at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport pulled a gun out of a checked bag, loaded in a bathroom and started shooting, killing five people and wounding at least eight, the Associated Press reported.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the gunman was not harmed and that law enforcement did not fire any shots. He said it was not known as of Friday afternoon if the shooting was an act of terror.

Israel added that there was nothing to substantiate reports of a second shooting at the airport.