CPS again approves budget counting on millions from Springfield

Chicago’s Board of Education approved on Monday a $5.7 billion budget that depends on a school funding reform package still being hammered out in Springfield, which board president Frank Clark revealed to be worth some $450 million to Chicago Public Schools.

Clark said he supports the details he’s heard in the state compromise package, which includes $75 million in tax credits to benefit private schools.

“I cannot balance $75 million against $450 million CPS would benefit from,” Clark said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of Education, referring to the scholarship tax-credit proposal.

For the third year in a row, CPS is depending on promised state funding to try to balance its budget, prompting Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Jesse Sharkey to call it a “phantom budget.” He also denounced the scholarship program as “fundamentally devastating to the public school system.”

CPS hasn’t been clear about what it stands to receive in the latest version of the public school funding bill and wouldn’t break down Clark’s estimate.

“While there are many moving pieces and the legislation is still being developed, we won’t be able to provide any estimated amount,” district spokeswoman Emily Bittner said in an email. “Several numbers are still being shared, as this legislation is still in development and has not been finalized. Like every other district, CPS will wait for final analysis from the Illinois State Board of Education to calculate the amount of money that students could expect to receive.”

On Monday afternoon, House Democrats were still in a caucus that began at 1 p.m. on the new school funding bill. House Republicans had finished their caucus. Republican House Leader Jim Durkin said his party would support the measure expected to be brought to a vote later Monday afternoon.

Few details had been publicized about the school funding package, which had to be renegotiated after Gov. Bruce Rauner used an amendatory veto on a bipartisan bill aimed at giving any new education money to the state’s poorest and neediest districts without cutting funding from the rest.

But it’s clear it contains the the $75 million program to grant tax credits to donors of private school scholarships to a bill changing the public education funding formula. That addition was pushed late in the game of public school funding negotiations by the Republican governor and by Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich.

Also on Monday, the school board also voted to extend the residency waiver of Claypool’s longtime colleague and top finance official Ron DeNard. DeNard, who resides in south suburban Flossmoor, was granted a two-year term on Aug. 26, 2015 shortly after Claypool was installed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Officials would not say they sought an extension of his term until March 31, 2018. Two other Claypool advisors were ousted this year over residency issues.