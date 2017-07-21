CPS budget system down as principals scramble on school spending plans

Chicago Public Schools principals, racing to complete school budgets on a tight deadline with just weeks before school starts, had their hands tied Friday as the budgeting software they use got shut down.

Problems with schools budgets at CPS-run schools as well as charter schools emerged Thursday shortly after budget briefings concluded, principals told the Sun-Times.

Some principals said their schools’ numbers in the budgeting system didn’t match what they’d been given on paper. Others couldn’t get into the budgeting software known as Hyperion.

Late Friday morning, it still wasn’t clear whether Hyperion crashed or had to be taken offline.

The shutdown also prevented CPS from publishing school-by-school numbers that families and school communities eagerly await. Normally a day’s delay — or even two — wouldn’t matter in a typical budget process. But CPS, which presented its school-based budgets for the coming school year later than it ever has, faces a Sept. 1 state deadline for approving its entire operating budget of about $6 billion. The late-July timing also complicates things for Local School Councils, which need to be assembled to sign off on individual school spending plans. Chicago schools chief Forrest Claypool indicated Thursday he’d reveal CPS’s full operating plan, which counts on money from the state the governor has said he’ll veto, on Aug. 7.

Then, on Friday morning, principals got an email that said: “Central Office teams are currently working to restore Hyperion Budgeting access to our school users. We will extend your budget deadline to accommodate for this complication.”

A CPS spokeswoman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.