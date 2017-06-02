Blaming Rauner, CPS freezing $51 million more in school spending

Still trying to close a $215 million budget gap they blame on the governor, Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to chip away at that hole by freezing $51 million in spending, officials announced Monday.

About $46 million of the $51 million will come from schools, which are being asked to freeze any “non-personnel” spending on things such as new textbooks, technology, field trips and hourly staff. CPS officials say they’ll take half of what remains in school budgets.

And the district’s 100-plus charter schools will account for $18 million of the freezes. Their reductions will come from their fourth quarterly payments.

An additional $5 million is being cut from money downtown officials put aside for teacher training.

No school is supposed to lose more than 5 percent of its initial budget this year, but CPS wouldn’t immediately release any school by school figures. Schools that have squirreled money away for supplies or to get a jump on equipment for next year likely have the most to lose.

CEO Forrest Claypool is expected to discuss the cuts at an afternoon press conference.

“Unfortunately, there is still more we must do to close the $215 million hole Governor Rauner blew in our budget,” he wrote in a letter addressed to Local School Council members tasked with approving individual school spending.

And he told principals in a separate letter that “CPS will continue to do everything possible to generate additional revenue, even as Governor Rauner uses our students as political pawns,” though he did not provide any details.

CPS officials were counting on state legislators to send $215 million in time to make a teacher pension payment in June. But in December, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed the bill that would have allocated the money, saying that Democrats didn’t fulfill enough of the conditions attached to the money.

District officials began scrambling to close the gap. They announced four unpaid furlough days — the first taken by all staff last Friday — in a move expected to save about $35 million in payroll.

CPS officials stressed in a press release that the freezes aren’t permanent and could be turned back.

“There is still time to reverse these cuts, but clearly Governor (Bruce) Rauner needs to hear loud and clear about the damage that he is inflicting on Chicago students,” chief education officer Janice Jackson said in a press release.

Principals, meanwhile, have been invited to webinars Tuesday.

Chicago Teachers Union have decried the furloughs as an unnegotiated 2 percent pay cut that’s disproportionately affecting women who make up about four of every five union members.

So far, no more layoffs have been announced, unlike during the last school year when the district had to make up for more than $400 million it sought from Springfield. Schools saw their budgets slashed in February, many vacant positions were shut down, and some staffers did end up losing their jobs in the unusual mid-year cuts.

Public hearings — the third separate round so far this year — have been scheduled for Feb. 13 at CPS headquarters. The district doesn’t typically change its entire operating budget after the Board of Education approves the spending plan before the start of the school year. But this year, CPS had to account for more spending on a new teachers contract and now another big hole in its current operating budget.

Rauner’s office couldn’t immediately be reached Monday. But a spokeswoman said last week that “blaming twenty years of financial mismanagement at Chicago Public Schools on someone who has been in office for two years is ridiculous. Instead of name calling and finger pointing, city leaders should focus on finding long-term solutions that fix the financial management problems in the nation’s fourth largest school district.”