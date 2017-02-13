CPS holds more budget hearings, still needs another $111 million

Chicago Public Schools is holding a series of budget hearings on Monday to address a new $51 million in cuts to schools in advance of approving a third version of its operating budget that likely still will be $111 million short.

The district is legally required to hold hearings, scheduled for 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m., before the Board of Education considers yet another amended budget on Feb. 22. CPS officials are struggling to close a $215 million gap in their current operating budget, money they counted on from the state to balance their last budget. Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed legislation providing that funding in December, saying that its conditions requiring“pension reform” hadn’t been met.

Principals were just notified that half of their remaining discretionary funds would be frozen indefinitely, a sum totaling $46 million among district schools. Charter schools also were told that their 4th quarter payments due in April could be $18 million light if the state hasn’t acted by then. And CPS also cancelled another $5 million in central funding for teacher training.

The pension money for the Chicago school system is part of a “grand bargain” currently being discussed among state leaders, who continue to hash out a budget for the entire state.

Combined with four scheduled unpaid furlough days aimed at saving $35 million, CPS has cut $104 million in ways it believes could be rolled back if the grand bargain becomes fact.

Officials are said to be considering a variety of possibilities to bridge a remaining $111 million gap, including shortening the school year. The state would permit at least four fewer school days before docking CPS its share of state funding.