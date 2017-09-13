CPS principal, accused of wrongdoing, is banned from jail school

A day after she was accused of falsifying student data at the alternative school she runs inside the Cook County Jail, a Chicago Public Schools principal has been banned by Sheriff Tom Dart from entering the jail.

Responding to a report by the schools inspector general, Dart said Wednesday that Sharnette Sims no longer is allowed at the jail.

“I strongly agree with the report’s findings and request that an interim principal be assigned,” Dart wrote to CPS CEO Forrest Claypool. “Effective tomorrow, September 14, Sims will not be allowed to enter the jail.”

Cara Smith, a top aide to Dart, said the sheriff has the authority to ban the principal, whom Chicago school officials have known since June had been found by the schools’ watchdog to have faked student attendance and credits to bolster the reputation of the York Alternative High School housed within the jail.

“We have to approve everyone who comes in to the jail,” Smith said. “Her presence there isn’t in the best interest of the detainees or the educational programing.”

Nicholas Schuler, the school system’s inspector general, made public a report Tuesday on his findings regarding the school and Sims, which he said he’d presented to Chicago Board of Education officials in June.

In it, Schuler urged that Sims, who’s paid $139,000 a year, be fired.

CPS spokesman Michael Passman responded to the report by saying Tuesday that CPS officials are continuing to review Schuler’s findings.

On Wednesday morning, Passman said Sims remained in charge of

the school, which served about 200 students last year.

He couldn’t immediately be reached about Dart’s letter.

Sims didn’t respond to requests for comments Tuesday or Wednesday.