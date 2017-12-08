CPS would lose nearly $500 million under gov’s school funding plan

Chicago Public Schools would receive $463 million less in funding under Gov. Bruce Rauner’s school funding plan than the measure approved by the Democrat-controlled Illinois General Assembly.

That’s according to an analysis released Saturday afternoon by the Illinois State Board of Education. The district-by-district breakdown was made public a day before the Illinois Senate will reconvene in Springfield to consider an override of Rauner’s amendatory veto of the school funding legislation.

Rauner's office releases ISBE analysis of veto saying 97.5% of districts get more $$. CPS gets $463 million less. #twill — Tina Sfondeles (@TinaSfon) August 12, 2017

The Rauner administration, however, stressed that nearly all of the state’s 852 school districts would receive more funding under the governor’s plan than Senate Bill 1.

“This is what equity and fairness in education funding looks like,” Rauner said in a press release.

CPS wasn’t immediately available for comment.