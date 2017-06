Crane installation to close Ontario Street in Gold Coast this weekend

The installation of a tower crane will close Ontario Street in the Gold Coast neighborhood this weekend.

Ontario Street will be closed on Saturday and Sunday between St. Clair Street and Fairbanks Court, according to the Chicago Dept. of Transportation.

Streets will be re-opened when the crane is safely installed. Vehicle and bicycle traffic should use Grand Avenue. Pedestrians will have access to a sidewalk through the area.