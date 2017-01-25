Crash investigation delays Metra Electric trains on South Side

Inbound Metra Electric trains were delayed Wednesday morning as police investigated a traffic crash near the South Shore station.

Two vehicles crashed at 6:48 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 73rd, resulting in at least one of them getting stuck on the Metra tracks, according to Chicago Police. No injuries were reported.

Inbound trains on the South Chicago branch of the Metra Electric line were running about 15 to 25 minutes behind schedule because of the crash investigation, according to a service alert from Metra.