Crash involving 8 cars, 1 semi-trailer truck closes I-55 South

Southbound Interstate 55 has been closed due to a crash involving eight vehicles and a semi-trailer truck near southwest suburban Joliet.

The crash happened before 6:30 p.m. Friday on southbound I-55 at Renwick Road, according to Illinois State police. One person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Southbound traffic was being redirected at Route 126, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.