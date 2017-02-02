2 men injured in South Side crash

Two men were injured, one critically, in a crash early Thursday on the South Side.

About 3:40 a.m., a 1995 Subaru rear-ended a 2017 Hyundai while both vehicles were traveling west in the 100 block of West 47th Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 29-year-old man, was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. A 64-year-old man driving the Subaru, who may have been speeding at the time of the crash, was taken to Storger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Police could not immediately say whether any citations or charges were issued in connection with the crash. The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.