Cook County sheriff’s deputy hurt in 5-vehicle Tri-State crash

A Cook County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that shut down three lanes on the Tri-State Tollway in west suburban Oak Brook.

The crash happened at 5:31 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-294 near 31st Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One of the five vehicles involved was a Cook County sheriff’s squad car, and a deputy was transported to Elmhurst Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The three left lanes remained blocked as of 6:50 a.m., police said. Further details were not immediately available.