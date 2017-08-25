Crash, gunshots have traffic crawling on inbound I-55

I-55 has became something of a nightmare for commuters during the Friday rush with a crash i the western suburbs and reports of gunshots on the South Side.

Illinois State Police first were called to a crash on inbound I-55 just before Lemont Road near west suburban Darien. That crash had all lanes closed, though traffic was reportedly getting by on one shoulder.

Farther east, state police are investigating reports of a gunshot about 4:15 p.m. on the ramp from inbound I-55 northbound I-94.

A witness reported hearing a single gunshot in the area of the entrance ramp, ISP said. No injuries were reported, but the ramp remains closed as of 5:30 p.m. as police invetigate.

No further information was immediately available.

State police are asking anyone with information to call (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.