Crate & Barrel CEO out after less than two years

The CEO of Northbrook-based home retail chain Crate & Barrel is no longer with the company after less than two years at the helm.

Doug Diemoz left the company this week, according to spokeswoman Vicki Lang.

Lang did not disclose the terms of his departure.

Diemoz joined Crate & Barrel in July 2015, when he left his position as chief development officer at Restoration Hardware. He oversaw the brand’s global expansion.

Crain’s Chicago Business reported Friday that Neela Montgomery, the board chair of Otto Group, the German conglomerate that owns Crate & Barrel, will take over most of Diemoz’s duties.

Restoration Hardware sued Crate & Barrel in January, alleging the company lured away executives and stole trade secrets, Crain’s reported.

Before Diemoz’s tenure, Crate & Barrel was without a permanent chief executive since August 2014 when Sascha Bopp was pushed out.