Crayola to retire color on National Crayon Day

A 24-count box of Crayola crayons are shown, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in New York. On National Crayon Day, Friday, March 31, Crayola is scheduled to announce the retirement of a color from the pack during an event in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ORG XMIT: NYRD102

It’s the end of an era for one crayon. Crayola announced that it’s celebrating National Crayon Day on March 31 by retiring one of its signature crayon colors.

But one question remains: Which color will it be?

Crayola said it will reveal which color is getting nixed in a Facebook livestream Friday morning.

People took to social media to suggest what color Crayola should retire and which ones are are off limits for retirement.

@Crayola I used to eat these as a kid and Carnation Pink always had the best texture 😬 It had better not be that one god damn it 👊🏼 — Michelle Beresford (@saltandtomatoes) March 29, 2017

@Crayola You must be tossing out the "flesh" crayon. There's so many flesh tones — Gregory Knight (@gregsart) March 29, 2017

Cereulean Blue because as a fifth grader my now boyfriend took the color from my crayon box. — Madeline (@Josie182) March 29, 2017