Credit ratings agency boosts state economic outlook

Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, gives a speech following the Illinois House voting to override Gov. Rauner's veto and pass a budget for the first time in two years during the overtime session at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)

A key credit ratings agency has boosted its outlook for Illinois, pointing to the passage of the state budget last week.

S & P Global Ratings affirmed its BBB- rating for the state’s general obligation bonds, the BB+ ratings on the state’s appropriation-backed debt and the BB- ratings on the state’s moral obligation-backed debt, according to a news release.

“The rating affirmations and stable outlook reflect that following Illinois’ enactment of a fiscal 2018 budget, which required a bipartisan vote of the General Assembly to override the governor’s veto, the odds of its G.O. credit rating falling to below investment grade within the next two years has substantially diminished,” according to the release.