Crews battling massive apartment fire in Ravenswood

A massive fire tore through two Ravenswood apartment buildings early Saturday on the North Side.

A second alarm was called for the fire about 1 a.m., bringing more than 100 firefighters to the blaze in the 5100 block of North Paulina, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

It was under control by about 1:30 a.m., fire officials said. No injuries were reported.