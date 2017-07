Crews respond to house explosion in Libertyville

Crews responded to a home explosion Wednesday afternoon in north suburban unincorporated Libertyville.

Authorities received calls at 2:38 p.m. of an explosion in the 1700 block of Sunnyview Road, according to Sgt. Christopher Covelli with the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The house had “extreme structural damage,” Covelli said. There were no apparent injuries, and no other houses were damaged.

Firefighters were still working at the scene at 3:45 p.m., according to Covelli.