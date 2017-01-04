Crime Stoppers seek information on Sandwich car burglaries

The DeKalb County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about two car burglaries this week in west suburban Sandwich.

The car burglaries happened sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Crime Stoppers.

Suspects broke into a vehicle that was parked in the 1500 block of South Memory Lane and stole a purse, hat, scarf and gloves, Crime Stoppers said. A second vehicle was broken into in the 3900 block of River Ridge Drive, and a wallet and a black coat were stolen.

One of the suspects was described as a white male of a light complexion between 20 and 30 years old and wearing blue jeans, a hoodie and glasses, Crime Stoppers said.

The group is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can anonymously contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at (815) 895-3272.