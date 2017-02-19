Crime Stoppers seek information on shots fired in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about shots that were fired in the northwest suburb earlier this month.

DeKalb police received a report of shots that were fired about 2 a.m. Feb. 12 near Annie Glidden Road and West Lincoln Highway, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Crime Stoppers.

The group is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can anonymously contact the DeKalb County Crime stoppers at (815) 895-3272.