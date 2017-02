Crime Stoppers seek information on shots fired in Kendall County

The Kendall County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a recent reckless discharge of a gun in west suburban Na-Au-Say Township.

Several shots were fired about 1:50 a.m. Feb. 1 near the 15000 block of County Line Road, according to a statement from the Kendall County Crime Stoppers.

The group is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can anonymously contact the Kendall County Crime Stoppers at (630) 553-5999.