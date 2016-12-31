Crime Stoppers seek information on Sycamore theft

The DeKalb County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a recent theft at a Walgreens store in Sycamore.

The theft happened Dec. 3 at the Walgreens store on DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore, according to a statement from DeKalb County Crime Stoppers. Someone stole toilet paper and a bottle of Maker’s Mark whiskey.

The group is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about the theft can anonymously contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at (815) 895-3272.