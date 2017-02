Crossing guard struck by SUV in Gresham hit-and-run

A crossing guard was struck by a SUV that then drove off Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The 41-year-old woman was struck by a dark-colored SUV about 4:50 p.m. near Ryder Elementary School in the 8700 block of South Lowe, according to Chicago Police. The driver then drove off.

She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.