Crystal Lake man facing child pornography charges

A northwest suburban man facing child pornography charges is being held on a $50,000 bond at the McHenry County Jail.

John J. Dzierzynski, 53, faces four felony counts of possession of child pornography, according to Crystal Lake police.

Dzierzynski came to the attention of police through the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Unit, which executed a search warrant at his home in the 1600 block of Yellowstone Circle in Crystal Lake.

He was taken into custody while the search warrant was being executed, police said.

Dzierzynski was ordered held at the McHenry County Jail on a $50,000 bond, and he is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 27.