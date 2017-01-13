Crystal Lake Public Works employee hit by car, severely injured

A northwest suburban public works employee suffered “severe” injuries when he was struck by an SUV, and pinned between the vehicles and a construction trailer Friday morning.

Crystal Lake Police and Fire/Rescue personnel responded about 8:46 a.m. to a crash on Miller Road, just east of Golf Course Road, according to Crystal Lake police.

A Mitsubishi SUV was eastbound on Miller Road when it struck a City of Crystal Lake Public Works employee, who was finishing a roadway repair project, police said.

The employee, a man whose age was not known, was pinned in between the Mitsubishi and a construction trailer, police said.

He was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital suffering from severe injuries, police said.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a woman whose age was not known, was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to a hospital.

McHenry County sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

Police said no road closures were necessitated.