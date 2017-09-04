CTA expanding digital advertising, service info at stations

The Chicago Transit Authority plans to add more digital advertising displays across the rail system over the next two years.

The 130 new digital advertising displays will provide riders with service alerts and information as they generate revenue for the agency, the CTA said.

In addition to the new screens, 159 of the 283 existing displays will get upgraded, the CTA said. One new feature will be dedicated space for CTA service information, including train arrival times. The new signs come at no cost to the CTA.

Installation is expected to begin this summer and continue through 2018, the agency said. Advertising on the buses, trains and at stations generated more than $27 million for the CTA in 2016.