CTA: Orange, Brown Line service suspended due to medical emergency

Service on the Orange and Brown lines was temporarily suspended between the Midway and Roosevelt stations early Sunday due to a medical emergency on the tracks, according to the CTA.

Trains were halted shortly before 5 a.m. due to the medical emergency on the tracks near Ashland, the transit agency reported.

As of 5:15 a.m., trains were only operating between the Kimball and Roosevelt stations, the CTA said.

Passengers were urged to use the No. 22 Clark, No. 62 Archer and No. 81 Lawrence busses as alternatives. Shuttle buses were made available to provide connecting service through the affected area.