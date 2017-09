CTA worker injured after making contact with third rail on North Side

A CTA worker was injured when she made contact with the electrified third rail Wednesday morning on the North Side.

The flagger was holding a piece of metal equipment near the Wilson station at 4620 N. Broadway about 9:50 a.m. when she inadvertently touched the third rail, according to a CTA spokeswoman.

The woman was conscious when she was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to Chicago Fire Department and CTA officials.

Power was shut down in the area for about five minutes.