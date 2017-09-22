CTU calls on mayor to fire CPS CEO; Mayor backs Claypool ‘100%’

Mayor Rahm Emanuel maintains “100 percent” confidence Friday in his handpicked Chicago Public Schools chief in the wake of revelations Thursday by the Chicago Sun-Times that the schools inspector general believes that the CPS CEO is part of an “apparent whitewash” of a conflict by the district’s top lawyer.

But the Chicago Teachers Union called on the mayor and his appointed Board of Education to fire CPS CEO Forrest Claypool and general counsel Ronald Marmer “for putting the personal gain of clouted political players ahead of the most basic principles of ethics—and ahead of the well-being of our students, their families and the educators who serve them.”

Claypool on Friday stood by his longtime associate and former campaign contributor, praising Marmer’s “excellent strategic vision” in the lawsuit seeking an increase in state funding that Marmer’s former law firm handled for CPS.

That situation grabbed the attention of the schools system’s inspector general, Nicholas Schuler.

In a confidential report recently reviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times, Schuler advised school board members in June that Marmer violated the district’s code of ethics by supervising work done by Jenner & Block LLP while the firm continued to pay paying him a seven-figure severance. Six attorneys Claypool and officials consulted about potential violations — four employed by CPS and two from outside firms — agreed that Marmer broke ethics rules, the IG reported. A seventh opinion, that sought after the others were given and that was written by a contributor to Claypool’s past political campaigns, found no violation, Schuler told board members.

“The clear inference is that Claypool had to shop through six lawyers until he found a seventh one who would publicly clear Marmer,” Schuler wrote to school board.

Taking questions from reporters at the Chicago Police Department’s training academy Friday morning, Emanuel was asked if he still had full confidence in Claypool, his longtime friend whom he once had as his chief of staff.

“Yeah. Yeah. 100 percent,” the mayor said as he walked out of the event.

CTU President Karen Lewis called Friday for the ouster of Claypool and Marmer.

“We should not be surprised by this most recent ethics breach by Claypool and his CPS general counsel, Ronald Marmer,” she said in a statement. “These are not people who care about our public schools or the public trust. These are people who view the people’s business as a public trough to enrich their friends and bankroll their reactionary political agendas.”

Lewis blamed Emanuel as an “enabler of this culture of political cronyism,” saying he “must address not just this most recent fiscal impropriety but the growing mountain of debt that Claypool’s regime has saddled on our school communities.”