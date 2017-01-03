Cubs’ David Ross among the cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 04: David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs holds the World Series trophy during the Chicago Cubs victory celebration in Grant Park on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

He’s already got a World Series ring, and now, Cubs catcher David Ross is pursuing that other most elusive (and equally sparkly) symbol of a championship win: The “Dancing with the Stars” mirrorball trophy.

The cast for the news season of the hit ABC reality show was announced today and Ross is now officially headed to the ballroom to compete against such celebs as Mr. T, Chris Kattan, Charo, “The Bachelor” star Nick Viall and former Olympic star Nancy Kerrigan. Ross becomes the first professional baseball player to compete on the show, which has famously featured stars of the NFL, NBA, hockey, and the Olympics.

Via satellite from spring training, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo congratulated his former teammate saying, “Can’t wait to see those hips move! Good luck!”

A laughing Ross didn’t miss a beat, replying about Rizzo, “He’s the twerker!”

Ross’ book, “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages,” is due out in May.

Ross will be partnered with pro dancer Lindsay Arnold. The new season premieres March 20 on ABC.

Here’s the entire celebrity cast for season 24 of “DWTS” and their pro partners:

—Four-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles, with Sasha Farber

—Professional bull rider/model Bonner Bolton, with Sharna Burgess

—Television celebrity Charo, with Keo Motsepe

—“SNL” veteran Chris Kattan, with Witney Carson

—Two-time World Series champion David Ross, with Lindsay Arnold

—“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, with Gleb Savchenko

—“Glee” star Heather Morris, with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

—“The A Team” star and former pro wrestler Mr. T, with Kym Herjavec

—Olympic champion skater Nancy Kerrigan, with Artem Chigvintsev

—Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

—Former New York Giants NFL running back Rashad Jennings, with Emma Slater

—“The Bachelor” star Nick Viall, with Peta Murgatroyd

Biles’ Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez won the show’s dancing championship last season.