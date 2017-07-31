Cubs fan: Chris Christie’s security threatened to have me locked up

Carrying a basket of nachos, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. | Photo from Twitter

The Cubs fan who exchanged words with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at a Chicago Cubs game in Milwaukee said Monday that Christie’s security detail “threatened” him and his friends after the encounter.

Brad Joseph said he had yelled “you suck” at the governor as Christie walked past Joseph on his way to his seat. Christie then returned and got in Joseph’s face.

Carrying a basket of nachos, the governor leaned over and told Joseph “You’re a big shot,” then left.

Joseph posted a lengthy narrative about his version of events on Facebook Monday morning that included the threat as well as other details.

“So yesterday was an interesting day,” it begins.

Joseph also said that during the confrontation, “… I heard someone ask ‘what is going on?’ to which I turned and calmly replied, “well, this guy is accosting me.” Christie was incredulous at this characterization of the interaction, despite the fact that he was the one who initiated physical contact, and despite the fact that his tone and conduct were intended to provoke a reaction to which his security detail could respond. I sat calmly in the back of my chair as Christie became frustrated with my refusal to turn a verbal confrontation into a physical one. After calling me a big shot a few more times, he relented and turned away, as I thanked him for his opinion.

But about that threat:

“A few seconds later someone from Christie’s security detail began threatening all of us with being “locked up,” although he didn’t seem to have any problem with Christie initiating physical contact. Once it became clear that we hadn’t been drinking and would not be intimidated, the agent left us alone, no doubt to enjoy the rest of the game at taxpayer’s expense. The agent expressed his own personal disagreement with Christie while admonishing us that such a confrontation was unwise, asking “do you think I agree with everything he does?”

Joseph also apologized for his choice of words — some of them, anyway:

“I’m not proud of my behavior today and I regret shouting “you suck!” at Christie. So Chris, if you’re reading this, I’m sorry. I didn’t have much time to think of anything to say, and I wanted to express my displeasure with you. I could have done better than ‘you suck.’ What I do not regret is calling Chris Christie a hypocrite. This is a man who made a career out of demonizing public corruption only to become exactly what he denounced.”

Joseph also denied being some liberal out to goad Christie into an embarrassing situation.

“Many people on social media have assumed that I must be a liberal or democrat, but I want to be clear that this was not about republicans or democrats. I am a registered republican and I voted for Donald Trump, but my politics do not fit conveniently into one box or another. I do think that Chris Christie is an embarrassment to the party and his ties to Trump during the campaign gave me great cause for concern. During a discussion last year before the election, where I argued that Hillary Clinton ought to be prosecuted for her corruption, a friend challenged me about corruption within the republican party, and specifically asked about Chris Christie. I said then that it doesn’t matter which party someone is from, the system breaks down if we ignore hard evidence of corruption because the person happens to share our opinions on some other issue. That friend told me today that I put my money where my mouth is by calling out Chris Christie in public.”

Contributing: Associated Press