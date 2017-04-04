Cupich to lead peace walk in Englewood

Cardinal Blase Cupich will lead a walk for peace through Englewood on Good Friday. | Sun-Times file photo

Cardinal Blase Cupich announced plans Tuesday for a “walk for peace” through the Englewood community on Good Friday.

Cupich discussed the peace walk April 14 at a news conference at Peace Corner Youth Center, 5022 W. Madison. The cardinal was joined by Msgr. Michael Boland, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, and the Rev. Scott Donahue, president and CEO of Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.

Cupich said Pope Francis is aware of the violence plaguing some Chicago neighborhoods and supports the Chicago archdiocese’s anti-violence efforts.

“I pray that the people of your beautiful city never lose hope, that they work together to become builders of peace,” Cupich said, reading a letter from the pope.

“Please convey to the people of Chicago that they have been on my mind and in my prayers.”