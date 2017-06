Damen bridge inspection to close Stevenson lanes Saturday morning

Lane closures are planned Saturday morning on the Stevenson Expressway for an inspection of the Damen Avenue bridge.

Temporary lane closures in both directions will start at 7 a.m. on I-55 under Damen, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closures are necessary to allow work crews to inspect the structure carrying Damen over the expressway.

The inspection is expected to be finished by 11 a.m., IDOT said.