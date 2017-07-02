Damen entrance to IMD Blue Line station closed for construction

The Damen Avenue entrance to the Illinois Medical District CTA Blue Line station will be closed for construction for three months.

The closure began Monday and will last until mid-May, according to a statement from the CTA. The station will remain open during the construction and customers will be able to access it via the main entrance on Ogden or the auxiliary entrance on Paulina.

Customers that access the station from the No. 50 Damen bus route can transfer to the No 7 Harrison or No. 126 Jackson buses as alternatives to reach the Paulina entrance, the CTA said.

The station reconstruction project will eventually require the closure of additional entrances before it is finished, according to the CTA. The project will involve the complete reconstruction of the main stationhouse and the addition of an elevator to make it accessible for customers with disabilities.