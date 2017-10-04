Dancer-actress, ‘Laugh-In’ regular Chelsea Brown has died

Chelsea Brown, a dancer and actress who was on the NBC sketch-comedy show “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” and later found her biggest success performing in Australia, has died in Chicago, her hometown.

Her death Wednesday was confirmed by George Schlatter, who was an executive producer of “Laugh-In,” the groundbreaking series that gave an early-career boost to Goldie Hawn and Lily Tomlin.

She was variously reported as 69 and 74 and, according to a death notice, died of complications from dementia.

Chelsea Brown was her stage name. She was born Lois Brown.

She appeared as a dancer in the movies “Head” — playing an uncredited belly dancer in the 1968 vehicle for The Monkees — and “Sweet Charity” early in her career.