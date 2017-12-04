Attorneys for the passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight at O’Hare International Airport has filed a petition in Cook County seeking a court order to preserve potential evidence from the incident.
The filing asks the court to order United to preserve:
- Surveillance video recordings depicting the boarding of all passengers.
- The cockpit voice recording.
- The passenger list.
- The complete employee and crew list.
- All incident reports prepared by the city and United.
- The protocol of United Airlines in effect regarding the removal of passengers from commercial flights.
- The personnel files of the Aviation Department police who removed Dao from the plane.
Dao’s attorneys at the law firm Corboy & Demetrio said they would hold a news conference on Thursday to discuss the petition.
Dao Petition by jroneill on Scribd