Dao goes to court; wants United to save video, records from plane

Social-media video of a man being dragged off a United Airlines flight Sunday evening is being viewed worldwide. The man has been identified by a Kentucky newspaper as David Dao, a doctor. | Twitter photo screen grab

Attorneys for the passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight at O’Hare International Airport has filed a petition in Cook County seeking a court order to preserve potential evidence from the incident.

The filing asks the court to order United to preserve:

Surveillance video recordings depicting the boarding of all passengers.

The cockpit voice recording.

The passenger list.

The complete employee and crew list.

All incident reports prepared by the city and United.

The protocol of United Airlines in effect regarding the removal of passengers from commercial flights.

The personnel files of the Aviation Department police who removed Dao from the plane.

Dao’s attorneys at the law firm Corboy & Demetrio said they would hold a news conference on Thursday to discuss the petition.

Check back for details on this developing story.

Dao Petition by jroneill on Scribd