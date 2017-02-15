Darien man died of cold-related causes on Christmas

A west suburban man who died of cold-related causes in Chicago on Christmas Day has been identified.

Yasser Ali, 43, died at the University of Chicago Medical Center at 7:13 p.m. Dec. 25, 2016, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was a Darien resident.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on Ali’s cause and manner of death, but has since found that he died of complications of benzodiazepine toxicity and complications of hypothermia due to cold exposure, according to the medical examiner’s office.

At least 13 people have died of cold-related causes this winter in Cook County, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Last winter, 15 cold-related deaths were reported.