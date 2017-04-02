Darling: Goalies ‘punished for getting better at our position’

DALLAS — Scott Darling knows that the NHL is going to keep targeting goaltenders in its effort to boost scoring in the league. But that doesn’t mean he has to like it.

“We’re pretty much being punished for getting better at our position,” Darling said on Saturday, the first day the NHL is mandating goalies wear the new, thinner pants. “While the forwards get better and stronger equipment and better sticks, they’re taking away protection from goalies. There’s nothing we can do about it. You’ve just got to deal with it and adjust and get used to it and then try and stay safe.”

Darling has been wearing the thinner pants for a little more than a week now, and Corey Crawford has worn them in some games, including the All-Star game in Los Angeles.

“They’re definitely thinner,” Crawford said. “It’s not going to make a huge difference, but there’s some little tweaks to be done with the equipment.”

One of those tweaks is just to make them safer. Darling said goalies can certainly feel shots more with the thinner padding, but that new models that will offer better protection while still conforming to the new guidelines are expected to arrive shortly.

Darling didn’t expect them to make much of a difference in scoring, saying most goalies already have adapted accordingly, but future changes to chest protectors and other paddings could have the desired effect down the road.

“A lot of the goalies have been using them, so I don’t know if that’s the reason why goals have been up across the league [lately].” Hawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “I think these are minor changes. The goalies over the years, whether you call it a cheater here or there, they’re enhancing their size in the net. I think that’s what this is all about.”

NOTES: Jordin Tootoo will be back in the lineup Saturday night, replacing Andrew Desjardins, who notched his first point of the season, nearly scored a goal, and had a fight in Thursday’s win in Arizona. Vinnie Hinostroza is likely a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

But it didn’t sound like Hinostroza was headed for a stint in Rockford, like Nick Schmaltz and Tyler Motte were earlier in the season.

“We don’t expect him to be out too much longer,” Quenneville said.

