Dart to hold news conference tied to John Wayne Gacy victims

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart on Wednesday is expected to provide an update on a yearslong effort to identify victims of serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

The Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release that Dart will discuss the investigation that he launched in 2011 at 1 p.m..

His office exhumed the skeletal remains of eight of at least 33 young men Gacy stabbed or strangled in the 1970s. Dart also asked that relatives of young men who disappeared between 1970 and Gacy’s 1978 arrest submit to DNA testing in hopes of finding a match.

Months after the exhumations, Dart announced that one of the eight victims had been identified as 19-year-old William George Bundy.

The Sheriff’s Department hasn’t said whether another body has been identified.

Gacy was executed in 1994.