David Ross, Mr. T make their ‘DWTS’ debuts in grand style

With retired Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross and Chicago’s own Mr. T among the celebrity lineup for the new season of “Dancing with the Stars,” we’re gonna keep an eye on their progress each week.

Showing off plenty of sizzling moves in an opening number reminiscent of the highway traffic scene from the Oscar-winning movie “La La Land,” the cast of season 24 of “Dancing with the Stars” made their supercharged entrances on Monday night’s premiere.

With black limos flanking a red carpet, half the cast of celebrities emerged from the vehicles without missing a beat where they were greeted by their respective pro partners. Mr. T pushed open the rear doors of a black van, very much in tune with the vehicle from “The A-Team” TV series on which he starred in the 1980s.

The remainder of the cast made their entrances inside the sound stage where the show is presented, including Cubs catcher David Ross who emerged in a bedazzled Cubs uniform in front of a mini “wall” covered in ivy, and showing off a bit of his fancy footwork. Ross is the first MLB player to participate in the reality show since it debuted in 2005.

The show marked the series’ 400th episode, and the return full-time of head judge Len Goodman, who was joined at the judging table by Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Interestingly, a two-year-old commercial featuring Mr. T buzzing about as one of the ButterFlyz for FUZE iced tea was played during a break from the show.

More to come…