Livestream: Lolla day 2 welcomes The Killers, expect isolated showers

Fans dance as Pham performs on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Although Lollapalooza organizers and the City of Chicago ended the first day of the festival early due to approaching severe weather, isolated showers on Friday aren’t going to rain rain on any festival-goers parade.

On day two of Chicago’s largest music festival, attendees can see sets by The Killers, Blink-182, FOSTER THE PEOPLE and DJ Snake — just to name a few (See the full schedule below).

But before fans arrive, here’s what you need to know for Friday:

Livestream:

RedBull is livestreaming some of Friday’s headliners, which includes Temples, Tegan and Sara and Run the Jewels. Prior to the shows starting at 2:00 p.m., RedBull is recapping some of Thursday’s performances, including Wiz Khalifa, Migos and Cage the Elephant. You can watch Thursday’s recap and Friday’s livestream, which starts at 2:00 p.m., below:

Tickets/Resale

General admission passes and hotel packages sold out within the hour of going live, but Lollapalooza introduced an official ticket exchange website (ticketsnow.com) that allows people to buy and sell passes.

The Lollapalooza box office is located at Michigan and Balbo avenues. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Transportation

Public transportation might be the way to get to and from the festival as ride-sharing apps typically have high surge charges during Lollapalooza weekend.

The CTA announced earlier this week that it is preparing for the high volumes of passengers by providing longer trains on the Green, Brown, Orange and Blue line routes. The CTA also plans to run more frequent service on the Red, Brown, Blue, Orange and Yellow lines.

From concert-goers coming in from the suburbs, Metra is planning to have extra service on its BNSF Railway, Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island District, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines.

Weather

If you are planning to attend Friday’s festival, you might want to grab a jacket and a poncho. The weather is expected to have fall-like temperatures, with the high in the mid-60s and the low in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated showers are expected throughout the day and into the evening.

Line-up Schedule

Here is a map of Grant Park for Lollapalooza, and below is the full line-up schedule by stage for Friday:

Bud Light Stage:

Moose Blood: 1:00-2:00 p.m.

1:00-2:00 p.m. Cloud Nothings: 3:00-4:00 p.m.

3:00-4:00 p.m. TEGAN AND SARA: 5:00-6:00 p.m.

5:00-6:00 p.m. FOSTER THE PEOPLE: 7:00-8:00 p.m.

7:00-8:00 p.m. Blink-182: 8:45-10:00 p.m.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage:

The Frights: 12:15-1:00 p.m.

12:15-1:00 p.m. PUP: 2:00-3:00 p.m.

2:00-3:00 p.m. Kaleo: 4:00-5:00 p.m.

4:00-5:00 p.m. Ryan Adams: 6:00-7:00 p.m.

6:00-7:00 p.m. Moksi: 8:00-8:45 p.m.

Pepsi Stage:

Harriet Brown: 12:00-12:30 p.m.

12:00-12:30 p.m. SAINt JHN: 12:50-1:30 p.m.

12:50-1:30 p.m. Mondo Cozmo: 1:50-2:30 p.m.

1:50-2:30 p.m. Skott: 2:50-3:30 p.m.

2:50-3:30 p.m. Mura Masa: 4:00-4:45 p.m.

4:00-4:45 p.m. Bishop Briggs: 5:15-6:00 p.m.

5:15-6:00 p.m. Majid Jordan: 6:15-7:15 p.m.

6:15-7:15 p.m. Whitney: 7:45-8:30 p.m.

7:45-8:30 p.m. Crystal Castles: 9:00-10:00 p.m.

BMI Stage:

Jesse Malin: 12:00-12:45 p.m.

12:00-12:45 p.m. Slothrust: 1:10-1:50 p.m.

1:10-1:50 p.m. Caitlyn Smith: 2:20-3:00 p.m.

2:20-3:00 p.m. Cobi: 3:30 p.m.-4:10 p.m.

3:30 p.m.-4:10 p.m. MISSIO: 4:40-5:20 p.m.

4:40-5:20 p.m. FRENSHIP: 5:50-6:30 p.m.

5:50-6:30 p.m. Allan Rayman: 7:00-7:40 p.m.

Perry’s Stage:

DJ WHO: 12:00-1:00 p.m.

12:00-1:00 p.m. San Holo: 1:15-2:15 p.m.

1:15-2:15 p.m. Ookay: 2:30-3:15 p.m.

2:30-3:15 p.m. Slushii: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

3:30-4:30 p.m. Getter: 4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. 3LAU: 6:00-7:00 p.m.

6:00-7:00 p.m. Gramatik: 7:15-8:15 p.m.

7:15-8:15 p.m. DJ Snake: 8:30-9:45 p.m.

Lake Shore Stage:

Bibi Bourelly: 12:00-12:45 p.m.

12:00-12:45 p.m. The Lemon Twigs: 1:45-2:45 p.m.

1:45-2:45 p.m. THE PRETTY RECKLESS: 3:45-4:45 p.m.

3:45-4:45 p.m. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: 5:45-6:45 p.m.

5:45-6:45 p.m. Little Dragon: 7:45-8:45 p.m.

Grant Park Stage:

The Districts: 12:45-1:45 p.m.

12:45-1:45 p.m. Jidenna: 2:45-3:45 p.m.

2:45-3:45 p.m. Phantogram: 4:45-5:45 p.m.

4:45-5:45 p.m. Run the Jewels: 6:45-7:45 p.m.

6:45-7:45 p.m. The Killers: 8:45-10:00 p.m.

Kidzapalooza presented by Lifeway Stage: