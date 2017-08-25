Day after applauding school deal, Rauner blasts ‘bad things’ in bill

State Senate Republic Leader Bill Brady (left) looks on as Gov. Bruce Rauner discusses Illinois school funding during a press conference at the Thompson Center in July. File Photo. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Gov. Bruce Rauner told Downstate business leaders on Friday that legislators are “very close to a final deal” on education funding reform — but he blasted Speaker Mike Madigan for putting “a bunch of bad things” in the bill — including “money that shouldn’t go to Chicago.”

The governor’s tone is unlike a statement his office released on Thursday in announcing the agreement in which he applauded the leaders and said he looked forward to seeing a deal get passed in both chambers.

On Friday, the governor told the Marion Chamber of Commerce he wants to “fix” problems within the deal in another bill.

“It’s not fair but it’s going to end up being a compromise,” Rauner said. “It’s not where we’d like it to be, but what I’ll try to do is fix the problems with it in subsequent legislation.”

He did not go into specifics as to what those changes might entail, but he did pin blame on Madigan for inserting language “to assist Chicago and its financial crisis,” and divert money “that shouldn’t go to Chicago.”

“I think we’re on the verge of what is largely good education funding reform,” the governor told a chamber of commerce in Williamson County. “Bad news is Speaker Madigan’s caucus took the bill, inserted a bunch of bad things in it, we’re trying to get out as many of those as we can.”

Madigan spokesman Steve Brown on Friday declined to comment on the governor’s call for another bill, but remained optimistic that the deal could be finalized.

“There’s no reason to believe anything has changed,” Brown said.

The leaders plan to meet in Springfield at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, with the Illinois House convening at 11 a.m. on Monday to potentially vote on the school funding measure.