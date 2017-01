Daytime burglaries reported in Ukrainian Village

A series of burglaries in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the North Side has prompted a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries all occurred during the daytime hours as unknown offenders broke into homes and took property, police said.

The burglaries were reported:

• Jan. 7 in the 1800 block of West Iowa Street; and

• Jan. 12 in the 2000 blocks of West Rice and Iowa streets.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.