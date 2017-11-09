Daytime home burglaries reported in Bridgeport

A series of daytime home burglaries have been reported in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood since the beginning of September.

The burglar or burglars enter houses from back doors or windows during the day and remove property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 2900 block of South Archer;

between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 800 block of West 27th Street; and

between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 1200 block of West 31st Place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.