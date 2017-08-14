DCFS investigates parents after 1-year-old dies in Arlington Heights

State child protection authorities are investigating after a 1-year-old northwest suburban girl died at her home Saturday.

The girl was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2100 block of South Goebbert Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A state Department of Children and Family Services spokesman said the agency is “investigating the girl’s mother and father for allegations of neglect.”

That investigation is pending, and DCFS has not had prior contact with the family.

Arlington Height police did not immediately respond to requests for information.