DCFS investigating death of 1-year-old West Pullman boy

State child welfare authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy Thursday morning on the Far South Side.

The baby, who lived in the West Pullman neighborhood, was pronounced dead at Roseland Community Hospital at 9:47 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Friday did not rule on his cause or manner of death, with results pending further investigation.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the boy’s mother for an allegation of neglect, department spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said. DCFS has had prior contact with the mother, and she was indicated for abuse of an older child in 2014.

Chicago Police did not have more information on the death.