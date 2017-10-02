DCFS investigating death of 2-month-old Humboldt Park girl

State child welfare authorities are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl from the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood early Thursday, nearly a month after she was hospitalized.

Family members took the girl to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center about 4 p.m. Jan. 17 after she became unresponsive in her home in the 3500 block of West Pierce, according to Chicago Police.

She was later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. Thursday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy to determine cause and manner of death was scheduled for Friday.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating allegations of abuse against the girl’s mother, father and other caregivers, department spokeswoman Veronica Resa said. The investigation is pending and DCFS has not had prior contact with the family.

Area North detectives are also conducting a death investigation, police said.