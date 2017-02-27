DCFS investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Rogers Park

The death of a 2-year-old boy on Friday after he was found unresponsive in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side more than a week ago is under investigation by state child welfare officials.

Officers responded about 10:10 a.m. Feb. 17 to a call of an unresponsive child in the 1700 block of Juneway Terrace, according to Chicago Police.

The officers saw injuries to the toddler’s face and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, but was later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The boy, who lived in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Tuesday did not rule on the cause and manner of death pending further investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Child and Family Services said the agency is investigating.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.