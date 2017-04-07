DCFS investigating death of 6-year-old boy on South Side

State child welfare authorities are investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy Saturday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy’s mother found him unresponsive about 9:30 a.m. inside a home in the 9300 block of South Clyde, according to Chicago Police. She called 911, but paramedics were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive the child.

The boy, who lived in northwest suburban Round Lake Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Sunday did not rule on his cause or manner of death, with results pending further studies.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the boy’s death, department spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said. Additional details were not provided.

Area South detectives have opened a death investigation.